Cleckheaton rearrange Rossendale clash

Cleckheaton have acted swiftly to re-arrange their National League Three North clash with high flying Rossendale for this Saturday (kick off 2.15pm).

Cleckheaton called in local referee assessor Barry Dolby at 10.30am last Saturday following freezing overnight temperatures, in a bid to prevent Rossendale from making a wasted trip, and unfortunately he deemed the pitch unplayable.

It was Cleckheaton’s first postponement of the season and with a blank date in the calendar, the game was swiftly switched to this Saturday.

Cleckheaton were going into the game against second placed Rossendale buoyed by a 12-6 win at Ilkley the previous week.

Cleckheaton remain 10th in the table, although Doncaster Phoenix have closed the gap to four points following a 26-15 victory over basement boys Stockport last week.

The Moorenders remain 10 points clear of the relegation zone after third-bottom Morley saw their derby against Sandal also fall victim to the weather and that will now take place this Saturday.

With the first team not in action, Cleckheaton were able to send a strong Kestrels side to Yarnbury and the second string picked up their second win of the season.

Cameron Burnhill opened the scoring inside two minutes with a try that Keiron Downs converted.

Further first half tries from Cain Crotty and first team captain Richard Piper, together with a further Downs goal, saw Cleck lead 19-3 at the break.

Second half tries by Jake Jagger and Ollie Depledge and a further goal by James Sheridan completed the Yorkshire Merit Premiership success for Cleckheaton.

There was double delight for Cleck last Saturday as their fourth team earned the bragging rights from a 24-18 victory away to Old Crossleyans seconds.

Attention now switches back to the senior side for what will be a very tough game against a strong Rossendale side, who have won 13 out of 16 games this season.

They trail runaway leaders Huddersfield by 16 points but have seen top-two rivals Wirral move level on points with them following last week’s 32-17 victory over Billingham.

Rossendale ran out 57-15 winners when the sides met in October but Cleck will be aiming to make home advantage count as they look to put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.