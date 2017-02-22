Cleckheaton suffer miserable day in Cumbria as they slip to Kendal defeat

Cleckheaton slipped to a fourth straight defeat in National League Three North last Saturday, going down 22-7 away to Kendal.

The result leaves Cleck just a point above the relegation zone as Doncaster Phoenix and third-bottom Morley moved within striking distance of overhauling the Moorenders.

Indiscipline again proved costly for Cleckheaton as they had two players sin-binned and at one stage, early in the second half, they were reduced to 13 men, while Josh Hall was sent off in the closing stages.

Since producing a very encouraging performance in a 19-17 defeat against high flying Rossendale in mid-January, Cleckheaton have managed to post just 29 points in their last three matches and were restricted to a solitary try in Cumbria.

After an even opening to the match, Cleckheaton fell behind to a 14th minute penalty goal as they were caught ahead of the kicker and Chris Park landed the goal.

Cleck hit back when Kendal failed to deal with a kick through and the ball was hacked on, with Hall winning the race to score between the posts and give James Wilson a simple conversion as they led 7-3.

Kendal responded well and another penalty put them deep in Cleck territory and the pack drove Robbie Collinson over the try line to edge the home side back in front.

Cleckheaton suffered another blow when Hall was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Kendal then stole the ball from a Cleckheaton scrum and after Damian Armstrong was stoppedjust short of the line, Joe Robinson forced his way over for the try and Park converted a they led 15-7.

Cleckheaton captain Richard Piper was sin-binned early in the second half following an altercation.

Kendal scored a third try as Armstrong fed Kris Bratton, who produced a weaving run through the defence for a try which Park converted.

Blake Robinson was sin-binned for Kendal but Cleckheaton were unable to take advantage and a miserable afternoon in Cumbria was completed when Hall was shown a red card for an alleged punch.