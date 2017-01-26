Cleckheaton target derby success at Sandal

Cleckheaton make the short trip to Sandal on Saturday seeking an important win as they aim to maintain an advantage over the sides below them in National Three North.

The Moorenders pushed high flying Rossendale all the way in a cracking display last week and they had a chance to grab a shock victory when a penalty from the last kick of the game was narrowly off target.

Cleckheaton’s first try scorer Josh Hall also hit the crossbar with a long range penalty attempt late in the first half as second placed Rossendale were given a stern test of their promotion credentials.

Cleckheaton now travel to fifth-placed Sandal looking for the same level of performance as they bid to return with the derby spoils.

Sandal suffered a 29-18 defeat away to fellow West Yorkshire side Morley last Saturday as the Maroons closed the gap to within six points of Cleck.

Morley’s win was not enough to lift them out of the bottom three as Doncaster Phoenix defeated bottom side Stockport 26-15 to stay a point outside the relegation zone.

Cleckheaton suffered a 23-16 defeat when they met Sandal at home in October and know they face a tough trip to Milnthorpe Green, with the Wakefield side having won seven out of 10 matches at home this season.