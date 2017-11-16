Cruiserweight Anderson aims to pack a punch after turning pro

Dewsbury has a new professional boxer to look out for with Aidan Anderson set to make his debut fight in the paid ranks.

Anderson is a late starter to boxing having turned 27 in June but he aims to pack a punch in the hard hitting cruiserweight division.

Anderson played rugby league for Dewsbury Celtic but turned to boxing after getting into a couple of scrapes.

Although Anderson had a brief spell as an amateur at the Cleckheaton Boxing Academy, under Keith Tate, he was left pretty much inactive with opponents pulling out or failing to turn up to shows.

He turned his hand to white collar boxing, where he boasted a pretty good knock-out record but is now turning professional under the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA).

Anderson, who lives off Bywell Road, Dewsbury, is trained by former Leeds professional Lee Murtagh at the Bethlehem Boxing Club in Leeds.

He is relishing his first pro outing, against Blackpool’s Malcolm Richardson at the Middledeck Social Club in Middlesbrough on December 1.

Anderson said: “I was going out and getting into fights so thought I’d try boxing to keep me out of trouble.

“I saw what Gary Sykes did for Dewsbury and I was at many of his fights.

“I trained with Gary for a bit and he was another reason I wanted to get into boxing.

“I was there the night Gary beat Anthony Crolla and I was at Dewsbury (when Sykes defeated Jon Kays to become two-time British super featherweight champion).

“Maybe I have left it a bit too late to get as far as Gary but I want to go as far as I can and see how far Lee can take me. Hopefully I can get to challenge for honours.

“Without Lee this would not have happened and it’s down to him that my dream of turning pro has come true.

“I had a few knock-outs in white collar boxing but I know this is completely different but I am looking forward to it.”

Anderson’s trainer, Murtagh, boasted a 51 fight professional career, which included 33 wins and saw him win a Central Area title and crowned the Irish super welterweight champion in 2012.

Anderson has been sponsored by Property Maintenance Plus and his debut bout against Richardson will be televised by the Made in Leeds satellite television channel.