Delaney makes winning start as Dewsbury Moor vanquish Island

Dewsbury Moor moved back into sixth place in National Conference Division Three thanks to a 38-16 victory over Barrow Island last Saturday.

It marked a winning start in the reign of new head coach James Delaney, who has taken over until at least the end of the season following the resignation of Allan Samme, who was in charge for five years.

Moor only led 14-12 at half-time but clicked into gear after the break to register a ninth win of the season.

Max Vernon led the way with a hat-trick of tries, with Jordan Foster, Steve McNamara, Dom Horn and Cameron Bruce also crossing.

Aiden Ineson capped a fine Moor performance by adding five goals.

Jamie Curtis, Blain Marwood and, by way of consolation, Luke Thompson replied for Barrow, with Marwood adding a couple of conversions.

Moor face another key game on Saturday when they host Ryland Sharks, who are one place and one point below them in the standings.

The sin-binnings of Anthony Dunford and Danny Thomas undermined Dewsbury Celtic’s cause at Oldham St Annes as they suffered a 52-0 defeat.

St Annes posted two tries each for Matthew Bottom, who was also yellow-carded, Kieran McGinnity and Jonathan Horton.

Carl Fields, Ryan Dalton and Paul Ainsworth added touchdowns and Matthew Whitehead kicked eight goals.

Defeat leaves Celtic 11th in the table ahead of a tough trip to leaders West Bowling on Saturday.

Shaw Cross Sharks and Thornhill Trojans return to action this Saturday following a week off.

The Sharks travel to lowly Ince Rose Bridge knowing victory would boost their hopes of a top six finish in Division Two.

Thornhill are fourth in Division Two and they host bottom side Salford City Roosters on Saturday.

Mirfield Stags slipped to a 34-26 defeat at home to Heworth in Yorkshire Men’s League Division One last Saturday.

Seventh placed Stags entertain bottom side York Acorn on Saturday.

Batley Boys were knocked off top spot in the Premier Division after Siddal Academy’s 42-18 win at Beverley last Saturday.

The Boys have two games in hand on Siddal and make the trip to Doncaster Toll Bar on Saturday.