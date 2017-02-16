Dewsbury Celtic ready to face Shaw Cross in Ben Restall Memorial Trophy

Dewsbury Celtic are planning a fundraising day in memory of former junior player Ben Restall this Saturday.

Ben passed away in December 2015 following a battle against cancer having played for the Celtic Under-16s.

The Westtown club arranged a fundraiser in aid of Dewsbury charity Friends in Deed last February and will repeat the efforts this weekend.

Dewsbury Celtic and Shaw Cross Sharks will meet in an open age clash for the Ben Restall Memorial Trophy in Crow Nest Park (kick off 2.30pm) and it will be preceded by an Under-10s match at 11.30am.

An Under-8s mini festival will also take place involving Celtic, the Sharks, Dewsbury Moor and Birstall Victoria from noon.

Shaw Cross won last year’s inaugural Memorial Trophy 10-0 and both sides will use the fixture as part of their preparations for the new National Conference League season.

Celtic have appointed Danny Lee as their new chairman and the open age side begin their Conference Division Three campaign at home to Waterhead Warriors on March 4.

Celtic have also been playing winter rugby in Pennine League Division Three when they have introduced a number of the Under-17 and 18 players to open age rugby.

Celtic currently lie fifth in the table having beaten Greetland Allrounders 14-10 on February 4 and their next Pennine fixture is against Selby Warriors on February 25.

Shaw Cross have already played a couple of warm-up fixtures as they prepare to kick off their Conference Division One campaign away to Underbank Rangers on March 11.

An auction will take place in the Dewsbury Irish Nash after the Celtic v Sharks open age game when items up for grabs include a Liverpool FC shirt from the 1990s signed by Ian Rush, a signed Huddersfield Giants ball and match tickets donated by Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.

Dewsbury Celtic will also use the day to welcome sponsors to see their club first hand.

Lee has attracted a number of local businesses during the close season and Celtic run teams from Under-7s through to the open age team.