Dewsbury Moor overcome Skirlaugh and reach National Cup quarter-final

Dewsbury Moor booked their place in the BARLA National Cup quarter-finals last Saturday with an impressive 30-4 victory over Skirlaugh.

A young Moor side saw off the strong challenge from a more physical Skirlaugh team in the last 16.

A tight opening saw Moor off target with a penalty attempt and the game remained scoreless until the deadlock was finally broken after 30 minutes.

A kick from scrum-half Brad Foster was chased down by George Croisdale and he beat the Skirlaugh full-back to the bounce and scored between the posts. Jacob Flathers converted as Moor led 6-0 at half-time.

Moor stretched their lead early in the second half when Croisdale scored his second try with a bursting run from 20 metres out and Flathers converted.

Foster sent up a high kick, which the Skirlaugh full-back fumbled, gifting a first club try for winger Dom Hale and Flathers again improved.

Skirlaugh hit back with an unconverted try before Flathers stretched Moor’s lead with a break from his own half that saw him race 70 metres and round the full-back to score between the posts and give himself a simple conversion.

Moor sealed an impressive win with a fifth try late on as youngster Jordan McNally fed fellow 18-year-old Joe Haywood.

He raced down the wing before drawing the full-back and slipped the ball back for McNally to score and Flathers took his personal tally to 14 points with the conversion.

Man-of-the-match was Croisdale, closely followed by the impressive trio of Flathers, Boardman and Richardson.

Moor have been rewarded with a home quarter-final against Hunslet Club Parkside, with the tie due to take place on April 15.

Dewsbury Moor’s opening game in National Conference Division Three is away to Stanningley on Saturday March 4.