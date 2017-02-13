Eight local teams set to compete in expanded Yorkshire Men’s League

The Yorkshire Men’s League have reported a record number of entries for the 2017 season, including eight teams from the Dewsbury and Batley areas.

The Men’s League is set to host 76 teams across nine divisions, with Batley Boys among 18 new teams to have entered the league and they will compete in the Premier Division.

A Batley Boys second string, known as the Boys DMR, will also compete in Division Five, along with Wyke.

Mirfield Stags, under the guidence of new head coach Alex Muff, are in Division One and Birstall Victoria will compete in Division Three.

In addition there promises to be some intriguing derby clashes in the two National Conference League Alliance Divisions.

Local rivals Shaw Cross Sharks and Thornhill Trojans have been placed in Alliance Division One, with Dewsbury Moor and Dewsbury Celtic in Alliance Division Two.

The record breaking figure could rise before the season begins in April, with teams able to apply for inclusion in the Entry League at any time.

There will also be a record number of 24 teams competing in the pre-season Forty20 Cup.

Clubs will be consulted before a full fixture list is announced, while any teams wanting to appply to compete in the Entry League, which is in place especially for new teams and clubs, should download an application form from www.yorkshirerl.co.uk, and e-mail it to competitions@rfl.uk.com.

2017 Yorkshire Men’s League structure:

Premier Division: Batley Boys, Bentley, Beverley, Doncaster Toll Bar, East Hull, North Hull Knights, Nottingham Outlaws, Queensbury, Sharslton Rovers, Siddal Academy.

Division 1: Heworth, Keighley Albion, Knottingley Worms, Mirfield Stags, New Earswick All Blacks, Norland Sharks, Odsal Sedbergh, Skirlaugh Bulls, West Hull, York Acorn.

Division 2: Bradford Victoria Rangers, Bramley Buffaloes, Brighouse Rangers, Garforth Tigers, Hull Wyke, Hunslet Club Parkside, King Cross Park, St Joseph’s, West Leeds Eagles, Wibsey Warriors.

Division 3: Birstall Victoria, Boothtown Terriers, Crigglestone All Blacks, Cutsyke Raiders, Farnley Falcons, Leeds Akkies, Ossett Trinity, Scarborough Pirates.

Division 4: Allerton Bywater, Leeds Underdogs, Sheffield Hawks, Walton Warriors, West Bowling, Whinmoor Warriors, York Lokos.

Division 5: Batley Boys DMR, Bentley A, Dearne Valley Bulldogs, Keighley Albion A, Queensbury A, Wibsey Warriors A, Wyke.

NCL Alliance League 1: East Leeds, Hunslet Warriors, Milford Marlins, Myton Warriors, Normanton Knights, Shaw Cross Sharks, Siddal Academy A, Thornhill Trojans

NCL Alliance League 2: Bradford Dudley Hill Academy, Dewsbury Celtic, Dewsbury Moor, Featherstone Lions, Hull Dockers Steelers, Hunslet Club Parkside Academy, Oulton Raiders, Stanningley Academy.

Entry League: Beverley A, Eastmoor Dragons, Greetland All Rounders, Heworth A, Moldgreen, New Earswick All Blacks A, Sherburn Bears, Stainland Stags.