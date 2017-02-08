Ex-Shark Curtis Naughton joins Centurions

Dewsbury-born Curtis Naughton has joined Super League side Leigh Centurions on a season-long loan from Hull FC.

Leigh’s new signing, winger James Clare, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Centurions’ pre-season win over Dewsbury Rams last month and they have signed Naughton as a replacement.

The talented 21-year-old is a former Shaw Cross Sharks junior, who also had a spell at Sydney Roosters, and Leigh coach Neil Jukes is looking forward to working with the exciting prospect.

Jukes said: “Bringing in Curtis gives him an opportunity to catapult his career at the top level.

“He has exploded on the scene in the last two seasons and now is a good time for Curtis to challenge for a regular Super League spot.

“He has genuine pace and is lively and energetic, in fact the same kind of qualities that James Clare has in abundance.”

Naughton featured 15 times for Hull FC in Super League last season and crossed for seven tries, having signed from Sydney Roosters in 2015.