Home fighters stand out in KBW charity boxing show

DEWSBURY’S KBW Boxing Gym hosted their 13th show at the Orchid Banqueting Hall last Friday, which raised more than £16,000 for the displaced people of Burma.

The show was put together with Dewsbury based charity group, 13 Foundation and with people still donating, the final figure is likely to rise.

Ladies from the gym also put on a charity spin class to further boost funds.

Ethan Collins (KBW) and Amat Jobe opened the evening with a skills bout which saw both youngsters display some fine boxing over the three one minute rounds.

KBW’s Maneeb Ali then faced Daniel Stockton, representing Halifax ABC, which the visiting fighter edged by split decision.

KBW’s Jake Tattersfield faced Leo Biviano, boxing out of Sharpstyle ABC, and the visiting man produced the more eye catching work to take the first two rounds.

Tattersfield came out for the third in an attempt to force a stoppage but it was Biviano who was award the contest by unanimous decision.

Lewis Benson (KBW) and unbeaten Dylan Dwyer (Tower Hill ABC) produced a cracking bout in which both boxers showed off their skills.

Dwyer attempted to work his way at distance but Benson was able to land his pin point jab at will to take the first round before the KBW man was then pinned on the ropes by a Dwyer onslaught in the second.

Benson scored with his jab in the third, while neat footwork kept him out of danger to take the bout on a split decision.

KBW’s Jerry Price came up against a bigger opponent in Tyler Brocklehurst, of Hebden Bridge BC.

Price rocked Brocklehurst early in the first round and as the visitor attempted to force the pace in the second, Price produced some beautiful boxing, spinning off his hooks and coming with his backhand to take a unanimous decision.

The final three bouts were full of non-stop action. Samir Aslam (KBW) against Ben Spencer was fight out the night.

From the opening bell both boxers tried to stamp their authority on the fight.

Aslam landed a clean hook which had Spencer on the ropes but Spencer then staggered Aslam with a clean right.

Aslam caught Spencer with a clean backhand hook combination causing the referee to step in and give Spencer a standing eight count at the start of the second round.

Spencer then caught Aslam with the same combination with the referee giving the KBW man a standing eight count in a brilliant session.

Spencer started to gain the advantage but Aslam landed a double hook and followed up with a flurry of blows which forced a stoppage. Such was the force of Aslam blows that he broke his right hand.

Coming off defeat in his last bout, KBW’s Hamza Rashid faced Danny Clark from Jubilee ABC.

Rashid was knocked down in the first by a left hook but landed a solid jab cross in the second which caused Clark’s legs to buckle.

Hamza sensed the opportunity and followed up several unanswered blows as the fight was stopped.

KBW rising star Subhaan Ahmed took on Lewis Southgate from St Mary’s ABC with his opponent eager to impress having travelled from Kent.

Both men landed solid body shots in an even first round with Ahmed backing his opponent onto the ropes with cleaner shots in the second.