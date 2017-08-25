In-form Dewsbury Moor topple leaders Bowling to maintain promotion bid

Dewsbury Moor maintained their push for promotion in National Conference Division Three with a terrific 44-26 victory over leaders West Bowling last Saturday.

The Maroons were fired up and inspired by a comment from the Bowling captain, who claimed Moor were only in the league to make the numbers up.

A smart chip saw young winger Jordon McNally rise to collect the ball and score in the corner after two minutes and Aiden Ineson converted.

Luke Adamson supported a break from Jacob Crosswell to score between the posts and Ineson again converted.

West Bowling seemed shell shocked at the ferocity the Maroons had come at them and with a loud partisan crowd they now knew they were in a game.

The league leaders hit back when a planned training ground move resulted in a try for their full-back.

Moor responded as the ball was moved right to George Croisdale who showed his speed and strength to burst the defence and go over untouched in the corner, as Moor led 16-4.

Cameron Bruce drove the ball in and produced a neat pass to fellow prop Jamie Samme, who dragged two men to the line to score between the posts for Ineson to convert.

Bowling wouldn’t lie down, a trait of a champion side, and their next visit into the Moor half saw them score an unconverted try to close the gap to 22-8 at half-time.

Moor stretched their lead immediately after the re-start when Adamson got over for his second try and Ineson goaled.

The next 10 minutes belonged to West Bowling, an interception after a wild pass by Ash Boddy set the way and three converted unanswered tries were posted between the 47th and 57th minute and suddenly the game was in the balance at 28-26.

Moor rolled up their sleeves and treated the crowd to a solid defensive display to preserve their slender lead.

That battle seemed to dishearten the league leaders and three tries in the last 10 minutes by Dominic Horn, Archie Bruce and Toby Richardson, together with two further Ineson goals, sparked jubilant celebrations.

Ineson again picked up the man-of-the-match award playing behind a dominant pack, led by O’Brien, Horn, Richardson and Crosswell, supported by the evergreen Pete Robinson.

Moor’s next game is at home to Eastmoor, who are just two points above them in the table, on September 2.

n Dewsbury Moor have hit back at allegations of biting during the recent derby against Dewsbury Celtic.

Moor maintain the ear injury sustained to a Celtic player was not via a biting incident and say there is no evidence to prove otherwise.