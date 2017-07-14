KBW fighters produce the goods in great home show

KBW boxing gym put on an other impressive home show at the Orchid Banqueting Hall in Dewsbury.

It was KBW’s 11th home show and produced some memorable fights together with some upsets.

Maneeb Ali, representing KBW, was boxing in his first skills bout against Esa Khan, from Carlton Police Boys.

Both boxers gave an excellent account of themselves to kick off an entertaining evening.

Jake Tattersfield (KBW) was competing in only his third amateur bout when he came up against Danyal Hussain, boxing out the famous Ingle gym in Sheffield.

The bout was fought at an intense pace but Tattersfield managed to land the more telling blows and was made winner by unanimous decision.

KBW’s Lewis Benson has really impressed this season and once again didn’t disappoint.

Benson fought Shaun Doyle, from Darlington ABC, and the Dewsbury man quickly found his rhythm and put on a masterclass, winning the bout by unanimous decision.

Jibran Khurshid was coming off a long injury layoff and boxed Andrew Baskerville from Carlton Police Boys.

After an even first round Baskerville applied pressure and upped the pace of the bout.

Khurshid’s inactivity began to tell and Baskerville was awarded the contest.

Dougie Price faced Alex Young, of Littleborough ABC, and the bout was fought at a furious pace, with both boxers giving their all and Young took the bout on a split decision.

Samir Kadim was making his debut for KBW, having recently joined the thriving club.

Kadim was boxing Jordan Caine, of East Hull ABC, and the home fighter took control of the bout from the start using his range and landing more shots to clinch the contest.

KBW’s Karan Singh was up against Ray Noel, boxing out of Burmantofts ABC.

Singh showed excellent boxing skills and great fitness which allowed him to go on and win by unanimous decision.

Hamza Rashid made his KBW debut when he came up against Abdul Ahmed, from Carlton Police Boys.

Rashid was facing an opponent who had six bouts previously and although the Dewsbury man showed heart he unfortunately came up short.

The penultimate bout was KBW’s ex Tri-nation Champion Subhaan Ahmed who was up against Jake Harrisson, of Gemini ABC.

This 52kg youth bout produced a fantastic contest with both boxers putting on masterclass performances.

The first round produced an edgy encounter but in the second and third rounds, Subhaan adjusted his style and landed some beautiful combinations, which allowed him to win comfortably on a unanimous decision.

The final bout saw KBW’s Adnan Khan against William Houldridge of Eastside BA.

Southpaw Khan showed confidence against an opponent who had almost 20 bouts, using impressive footwork and his superior reach advantage to keep his opponent at arm’s length for the majority of the contest.