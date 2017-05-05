Khalid completes national boxing treble with victory over Hedges

Warrior Breed boxer Khalid Ayub captured his third consecutive National Title, beating John Hedges in a repeat of the previous year’s final.

Hedges came into the bout having won his previous 10 fights leading to the final, including victories in the European Box Cup before facing Khalid in the 66kg cadet final.

From the opening bell, Khalid used a combination of his reach and his ability to fight in order to fend off the vengeful Hedges, managing to clinch a close but clear decision in order to seize his third title and a fifth national crown for the Warrior Breed gym.

Speaking after his win, Khalid said: “I knew Hedges was coming for vengeance, beating him twice previously, once in last year’s final, and once in the GB championships, he had nothing to lose, he was coming to fight, I knew I had to be prepared.”

Gee Khan, father of Khalid Ayub and Warrior Breed boxing coach added: “It can be hard to get Khalid bouts, during the championships as his reputation precedes him, and many coaches will pull a boxer from the championships when they don’t believe their charge is up to the task.”

“It means our training camps are hard and the sparring can be intense and over many weeks.

“In the lead up to the final Khalid boxed against tough Spennymoor boxer Spencer McCrone, giving his opponent two standing counts, finishing the final round strong. We knew, that he was more than prepared to box in the final.”

The towering Khalid Ayub is already part of the England Boxing team hopes to continue his ambitions as the summer approaches with hopes of moving up to the next level and competing in Europe.

Zahir Akbar, head coach of Warrior Breed said: “Khalid is one of our top kids in the gym, capturing three national titles is no easy task.

“Khalid and his father Gee have a great relationship. Gee is a very fair coach and treats all the lads equally in the gym environment and is much respected and loved by our boxers.”

“We are still very new as a team and but have three dedicated coaches, in addition to an irreplaceable matchmaker and corner man.”

“To win five national titles is an amazing achievement, our performances are improving championship by championship.

“Our little warriors are coming through with a target of entering a squad of at least four boxers into the minors and schoolboy championships in 2018.”

Warrior Breed Boxing and Fitness welcome new members and are based at 144 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.