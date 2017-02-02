Las Vegas trip gives Leeds star Warrington taste of big time on world stage

Leeds star Josh Warrington admits his trip to the boxing capital of Las Vegas has whetted his appetite to fight on the biggest stage of all.

The 26-year-old is on the verge of challenging for a world title and his next fight was confirmed at an Elland Road press conference yesterday.

Warrington will return to the Leeds Arena on May 13, with an offer for a fight against former world title challenger Kiko Martinez on the table.

Warrington has switched promoters from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom to join with Frank Warren, who has struck a deal for his shows to be screened on BT Sport.

Warren has announced that two-time Olympic Champion Nicola Adams will join Warrington on the May 13 bill in Leeds.

Warrington was at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to watch last weekend’s WBC featherweight title fight between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz, both of whom have previously beaten Martinez.

Sat ringside with some of the biggest names in the sport didn’t faze the Leeds Warrior, who admits he would love nothing more than to fight at boxing’s Mecca in front of a travelling army of British fans.

Speaking at the official launch of the Trinity Boxing Centre in Batley, Warrington said: “Getting back from the Frampton-Santa Cruz fight has given me a real boost and I want to be out there.

“I want my name on the billboards and taking all those Leeds fans over to watch me.

“The Americans love their boxing and the Mexicans love their boxing and you had the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Shane Moseley and Shawn Porter all watching at ringside and I definitely want to be out there one day fighting for world titles.

“Lets have a big year and hopefully next year, I can be out there as well.”

Warrington knows the importance of winning on his return in May to keep on course for a world title shot.

He added: “In my last few fights I have been there or there abouts. I have fought Patrick Hyland and Hisashi Amagasa, who are both highly ranked world names and that shows I am ready for a shot at least.”

Warrington and his team remain based at the newly named Trinity Boxing Centre in Batley but while 2017 could see the 26-year-old finally land a world title shot, he remains just one of the lads in the gym.

Warrington added: “I’ve been here for a long time now and been on the outskirts of Leeds, we have a good mixture of lads from different areas.

“There are all types of characters, different shapes and sizes and there are lot of hungry lads with plenty of enthusiasm and we thrive off and motivate each other.”