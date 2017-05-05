Maroons give Warriors a scare in valiant trophy performance

Dewsbury Moor Maroons gave higher ranked opponents Hunslet Warriors a scare before eventually bowing out of the National Conference Trophy 28-16 last Saturday.

Moor are riding high in Division Three but matched their first division opponents for long periods in a game well-controlled by female referee Bianca Zietsman, who travelled from Wales to officiate.

It took a powerful run from captain and man of the match Caldon Bravo to open the scoring or Hunslet, with scrum-half Gary McClelland adding the conversion.

This stirred the visitors into action as Moor began to threaten the home line, with Warriors’ full-back Luke Rayner and centre Gareth Croft called into action in defence.

The Maroons however were not to be denied and on 24 minutes, scored through forward James Etherley.

Jacob Flathers converted and then, on the half hour mark, put Moor into the lead with a well executed try.

A shock looked to be on the cards but the Maroons then surrendered possession and territory and were penalised repeatedly for offside offences.

Warriors took full advantage and, just before the break, the scores were levelled at 10-10 when young hooker Liam Brown gathered a clever offload from Ellis Peach to squeeze over.

Warriors caught Moor cold at the beginning of the second half when Bravo forced his way through the defence before off-loading for Rayner to cross for the try.

McClelland’s successful conversion gave Warriors a six-point lead, which he extended on 54 minutes with penalty after yet another offside infringement from the visitors.

Five minutes later, following a cross-field move involving half-backs Daryl Gaunt and Ellis Peach, Gareth Croft powered over.

Liam Brown registered his second of the game, McClelland adding the extras to put Warriors out of sight.

Despite the score the visitors did not give up and with five minutes remaining, Moor showed outstanding handling skills before their man of the match, scrum-half Aiden Ineson, crossed and Flathers again added the goal.

Moor return their focus to their promotion push this Saturday when they entertain Eastmoor Dragons in Division Three.