Moor bounce back in style to overcome Waterhead

Dewsbury Moor bounced back from defeat to West Bowling with a terrific display to overcame Waterhead Warriors 32-0 last Saturday.

The scoreline suggests a one sided encounter but in truth it was anything but, although victory keeps the Maroons joint top of National Conference Division Three after the opening four games.

Moor were depleted with injuries to key men, Ineson, Flathers, Robinson, Kaye, Samme, Boardman and the long term absentee Cameron Hadliegh.

Despite this Moor knew they had to find the form that saw them dominate their first two league outings in front of healthy home crowd.

Vernon, Barrett and Canavan stepped up from the A team in addition to the returning O’Brien, Hale and Croisdale bolstered Moor’s squad.

Both sides tested each other out in the opening stages before Moor broke the deadlock after five minutes when stand off Luke Adamson found space wide on the left and put half-back partner Archie Bruce over in the corner for an unconverted try, which settled any jitters.

It turned out that was to be the only score of the first half as both defences dominated.

Waterhead launched several attacks but Moor held firm with Gavaghan, Delaney, Foster and Boddy laying a solid foundation.

Moor remained 4-0 ahead after 50 minutes when they were awarded a penalty inside Waterhead’s half and Brad Foster slotted over the goal.

Moor launched another attack and Toby Richardson broke wide on the left and showed a clean pair of heels with a race to the line. Foster converted and Moor had breathing space at 12-0.

Moor finished the stronger as Adamson scored a fine individual try, converted by Foster, who added a 70th minute penalty goal to extend their lead to 20-0.

Delaney and Hale added further tries in the final 10 minutes, both converted by Foster, as Moor completed a deserved victory.

Man-of-the-match went to Maroons second row Toby Richardson, closely followed by Adamson and Delaney, with the latter collecting the players player of the match.

Head coach Allan Samme commented: “I asked the lads for a reaction from the West Bowling game and for them to show a will to win and I got it.

“The previous blip hurt us as we under performed massively and we needed to get back on track. In that respect we did and I was very pleased and proud of the performance.

“Waterhead were tough opposition, a big solid unit and after an hour the game still could have gone either way but we stayed in the wrestle.

“We kept going, kept completing and kept pressurising them until they cracked.

“It was text book game management and good to watch. We had a big crowd and it was enjoyable all round.”

Dewsbury Moor face another big test this Saturday when they travel to Ryland Sharks looking to maintain their good start.

Ryland won their opening two games before playing out an entertaining 34-34 draw away to West Bowling last week.