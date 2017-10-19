Moor Ladies too strong for Thornhill in season opener

Dewsbury Moor Women’s Team opened their WRLA winter league season with an impressive 64-4 derby victory away to Thornhill Trojans last Sunday.

It was a re-launch of the women’s open age team at Dewsbury Moor and most of this team have moved up from the very successful under-16s girls side.

Ex-Thornhill captain Amy Ratcliffe has transferred to Moor to help the young players develop and she came up against her sister, Kelsie, playing for the Thornhill Trojans Ladies.

Amy Ratcliffe led from the front as the young Moor ladies came up against a much more experienced and older Thornhill team but still managed to record a convincing win.

The younger Moor girls dominated the game from the start and produced some impressive rugby.

Moor half-backs Georgia Roach, Lacie Bruines and Paige Webster moved the ball wide with skill and speed to create first half tries Jessica Crockford, Jessica Day (two), Jessica Keeghan and Ellie Frain, while Roach added four goals.

After a couple of injuries and a stop-start second half, Moor clicked back into gear and added further tries through Rose Nash (two), Pip Lockhart (two), Frain and Amy Ratcliffe, with Roach adding another four goals.

The Trojans Ladies never gave up and scored a consolation through try through Bethan Oates but it was Moor who ran out winners.

The Moor open age women entertain Liverpool University in a friendly this Sunday.

Batley Bulldogs suffered a 50-4 defeat to Wigan St Pats in their opening Women’s RL fixture.

Dewsbury Moor had a number of their Under-16 players in the Yorkshire West side who defeated Yorkshire Central 20-14 at East Leeds last Saturday and the sides meet in the second ‘Origin’ game at Fartown on October 28.