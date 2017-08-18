Moor overcome rivals Celtic in fiesty Conference derby

Have your say

Dewsbury Moor overcame neighbours Dewsbury Celtic 38-12 in a fiesty National Conference Division Three derby last Friday night.

Each side had two players sin-binned and one sent off, while Celtic alleged that forward Liam Walmsley had an ear bitten in one incident.

Walmsley was sin-binned for punching and later sent off for alleged fighting, while Celtic teammate Tom Perks was also shown a yellow card for fighting.

Moor’s Adam Barrett was sin-binned for punching and then saw red for his alleged part in a brawl, while Archie Bruce received a yellow card for fighting.

The game was evenly posied entering the final quarter, with Moor leading 20-12, with Celtic’s tries coming from Danny Thomas and Josh West, both converted by Paul Foulstone.

Moor were given breathing space when Jordan Foster stole the ball in a one-on-one tackle and stormed away for a 63rd minute try, which Aiden Ineson converted.

Moor took control in the latter stages and added further tries by by George Croisdale and Connor Gavaghan, both converted by the impressive Ineson, who finished with seven goals to clinch victory.

Toby Richardson, Tom McNally and Ineson had scored Moor’s early tries.

Victory left Moor lying fourth in the Division Three standings but they would have dropped a place if fifth placed Stanningley defeated Dewsbury Celtic last night (Wednesday).

Celtic went into that game third-bottom, two points ahead of Stanley Rangers and eight behind Oldham St Annes.

Moor face a huge game in their quest to reach the play-offs on Saturday when they welcome leaders West Bowling to Heckmondwike Road.

The National Conference League takes a break from action over the weekend of August 26 and 27, allowing players and supporters to travel to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Celtic return to action on Saturday September 3 when they host Stanley Rangers, while Moor are away to Eastmoor Dragons, who lie just two points above them.