Moor target National Cup scalp against Skirlaugh

Dewsbury Moor will be aiming to reach the BARLA National Cup quarter finals on Saturday when they welcome Skirlaugh to Heckmondwike Road (kick off 2pm).

Victory for Moor would set up a quarter-final at home to Hunslet Club Parkside, who overcame Batley Boys in last Saturday’s second round tie.

The Boys produced a fine effort at Halifax Road but they suffered a 22-10 defeat to National Conference outfit Parkside.

Thornhill Trojans will bid to keep their trophy defence on track when they play their delayed National Cup second round tie away to Thatto Heath on February 25, with the winners drawn at home to Upton in the last eight.

The remaining open age National Cup quarter-final ties see Queens at home to Orrell St James and West Bank entertaining the winners of Fryston and Beverley, with the ties scheduled for April 15.

Dewsbury Moor eased into the BARLA National Cup Under-16s quarter-finals with an impressive 50-6 victory at home to Hensingham last Sunday.

Local involvement in the Under-14s National Cup came to an end last weekend with second round defeats for Shaw Cross Sharks and Batley Boys.

Shaw Cross went down 12-0 in a tight game away to Siddal, while Batley Boys also produced a brave display before they were beaten 30-16 at home to Normanton.