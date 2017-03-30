Moorenders target two victories in bid to retain National League Three status

Cleckheaton will target two wins from their final three fixtures as they bid to preserve their National League Three North status.

While last Saturday’s thrilling last-gasp victory over Firwood Waterloo has provided a much needed confidence boost, Cleckheaton are not yet completely out of danger.

Doncaster Phoenix moved out of the bottom three with a surprise 29-18 win over Kendal and they have been replaced in the relegation zone by Morley, who went down 60-14 at home to Huddersfield.

Cleckheaton face the daunting task of a trip to Huddersfield this Saturday, with the home side needing just a point to be mathematically crowned champions.

Huddersfield have won all 23 games this season, amassing an incredible 1,055 points in the process, and the promotion party is almost certain to begin at Lockwood Park this week (kick off 3pm).

Third-bottom Morley are four points behind the Moorenders and they face a trip to fifth placed Wirral on Saturday.

Doncaster Phoenix are just above the drop zone, two points behind Cleck and they are away to Billingham this week.

Second-bottom Firwood now nine points behind Cleckheaton and although it appears they are destined for the drop, Waterloo will look to take their fight into the last game when they are at home to Doncaster Phoenix.

If Cleckheaton can take anything out of Saturday’s trip to Huddersfield it would be seen as a bonus, so they will focus on their final two matches to keep out of the bottom three.

Wirral visit Moorend on April 8 for Cleckheaton’s final home game of the campaign, before their season finale sees a trip to Lymm on Saturday April 22.

Morley host Lymm on April 8 and end with a trip to relegated Stockport, who have lost all 23 games so far and taken just a single point.

Doncaster Phoenix host Hull in their final home league game on April 8 before a crunch trip to Firwood and it appears the fight against relegation looks set to go right down to the wire.

Firwood host second placed Rossendale on Saturday.