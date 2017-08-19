Quality bowling field ready to compete at Spen Masters event

Have your say

Spen Victoria will host a top class field which will see some of the best bowlers in the country compete in the Spen Masters Invitational 16 competition on Saturday September 2 (start 5pm).

The event is sponsored by P&I Hopkins Butchers of Birkenshaw, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary and are backing the event for an eigth straight year.

The competition sees one of the strongest line ups at Spen as the players travel from all over the country to compete for a first prize of £600 and total prize money of £1,500.

Refreshments will be available from 4pm, with the bar open from 12noon.

Draw: 1 Wayne Ditchfield v Stuart King, 2 Carl Armitage v Andrew Cairns, 3 Graeme Wilson v Gary Ellis, 4 Ashley Daykin v Ryan Prosser, 5 Tommy Johnstone v Greg Smith, 6 Paul Dudley v Robert Hitchen, 7 Callum Wraight v Jack Dyson, 8 Chris Mordue v Simon Coupe.

n James Hanson (Pudsey) and Neil Slattery (Lower Hopton) were the latest qualifiers in the £5,300 Brighouse Classic, sponsored by Damart.

Hanson beat Gerald Merry (Tarporley) 21-6 to qualify and Slattery left Mark Johnson (Barnsley) on 14 to qualify.

The action continues tomorrow (Friday) with previous winners Callum Wraight and Andrew Cairns in the line up.

Full draw (Friday, 6.30pm start): Steve Davies (Liverpool) v Brad Massey (Chesterfield), Richard Stockdale (Eccleshill) v Andrew Cairns (Rawtenstall), Phil Dowgill (Crosshills) v Ross Meese (Sheffield), Gary Smith (Leeds) v Frank Griffin (Mirfield), Joe Stockdale (Eccleshill) v David Scott (Silsden), Graeme Dytiche (Shipley) v Tommy Johnstone (Poynton), Grant Herrington (Chesterfield) v Glenn Smith (Leeds), Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) v Warren Wilson (Leeds).

Hot and cold refreshments will be available.

n The Yorkshire County Crown Green Ladies Bowling team take on South Yorkshire on Sunday in the Inter-County Championships semi-final, having reached this stage by winning one of the hardest groups in the competition.

The home team will be at Lockwood Cons while the away team travel to Woodlands Park, Doncaster.

The teams met last year in this event when Yorkshire emerged the winners by 78 points.

The game promises to feature excellent bowling and support is appreciated to help Yorkshire reach the final, with refreshments at the home venue.

Both games start at 2pm.

At Lockwood BC: Fern Beaumont (Paddock C&B) v Linda Rowland; Alicia Beaumont (Meltham) v Anna Wilson; Jacquie Roper (Meltham) v Rachel Barer; Suzanne Howarth (New Mill) v Tracey McDermott; Sophie Brown (Farnlley Tyas) v Susan Hill; Suzi Ladbrooke (Lockwood Cons) v Lisa Brownell; Karen Gant (Meltham) v Janet Bissatt; Linda Gledhill (New Mill) v Yvonnne Hamilton; Chloe Ghaffer (Meltham) v Andrea Ainley; Lorraine Hirst (Linthwaite Hall) v Jayne Gough; Julie Mallinson (Lockwood Cons) v Jayne Hamilton; Lynda Drury (New Mill) v Donna Stancliffe.

At Woodlands Park: Andrea Buckley (New Mill) v Jennifer Wilby; Nichole Farrar (Whitkirkr) v Debbie Farmer; Debbie Talbot (New Mill) v Jackie Fraser; Alexis Lunn-Gadd (Ossett Flying Horse) v Sarah Fox; Helen Gilroy (Rufford Park) v Margaret Smith; Katie Turner (Rothwell) v Natasha Jackson; Viv Abel (Skipton Broughton Road) v Michelle Bowley; Lisa Daykin (Thongsbridge) v Shirley Darnill; Sharon Gadd (West Park) v Katie Morgan; Chloe Hirst (Hove Edge) v Hilary Bennett; Sally Turner (Mirfield C&B) v Kerry Brown; Karen Hill (Hanging Heaton) v Melanie Savile-Fearn.

Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Double

Latest qualifiers to intermediate stage.

Thursday August 10: Kevin Burns and Mark Barlow (Ossett Flying Horse) beat Jon Sneddon and Ernie Wearing (Maltby) 58-44.

Monday August 14: Greg Smith and Ryan Prosser (Birmingham) beat Paul Firth and Robert Holmes ( Elland ) 54-30.