Rampant Sharks end Blackbrook’s home record with impressive win

Shaw Cross Sharks secured their first win in National Conference Division One last Saturday, defeating Blackbrook 46-10.

It was an excellent display as the Sharks ended Blackbrook’s 10 match unbeaten home run.

Shaw Cross took the lead with only a minute played as Nathan Smith showed quick feet to beat the defence and score from acting half-back.

Brandan French looked to have extended the lead but was pulled back for a forward pass, while Blackbrook had a great chance to score on the left wing moments later but the final pass was knocked forward.

The Sharks extended their lead as Danny Flowers put a grubber kick to the right corner and Wright was quickest to react as he picked the ball up to score, with Flowers adding a brilliant touchline goal.

Another Flowers grubber to the right wasn’t dealt with by the Blackbrook full-back and Benjamin Spaven picked up the loose ball to touch down.

Blackbrook hit back on the stroke of half-time as they broke down the left and winger Matt Johnson scored.

The hosts also went close at the start of the second half but knocked on over the line.

Spaven collected a superb offload from Casey Johnson and beat a defender to score his second try.

Smith then added his second try as he again jinked his way through the Blackbrook defence before stretching over to plant the ball down.

Another excellent move saw Paul March, Flowers and French all offload the ball under pressure before March slipped a pass out to Sam Ottewell, who gathered to score.

The rampant Sharks struck again soon after as Flowers kicked the ball across field for debutant Nathan Campbell to gather at pace and charge towards the line.

Campbell’s run was too powerful for the Blackbrook line who could only watch as the Jamaican international went over for a debut try.

Blackbrook were reduced to 12 men in the midst of the try celebrations as Jordan Wellsey was sent off for dissent.

Ross Roebuck scored the Sharks final try when he gathered on the left before charging 40 metres.

The centre was brought down but jumped straight back up before moving infield and barging through the tacklers to cross between the posts

Matt Johnson added a consolation for Blackbrook after a clever grubber to the left corner but the Sharks repelled further home pressure to close out the win.

Shaw Cross host Milford Marlins on Saturday (2.30pm) as they look to build on this dominating performance.