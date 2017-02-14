Record field brave elements as Cherriman wins half marathon

A record number of runners braved the elements to compete in last Sunday’s Liversedge Half Marathon, organised by Roberttown Road Runners.

Wintry conditions greeted the 495 competitors, with the weather deteriorating throughout the 13.1 mile course.

It was testament to the commitment of all those competing and the numerous volunteers who acted as marshals for the popular but tough race, which left Roberttown Common, heading towards Headlands Road before a long climb up Halifax Road and Hare Park Lane.

The course also took in Bailiff Bridge, heading towards Brighouse, before a stiff climb up Jayhouse Lane to the Thornhills and a loop of Clifton to climb towards Scholes and Walton Lane and then returning to the start point via Hartshead and Roberttown Lane.

Jason Cherriman, of Leeds City AC, won the race in a time of one hour, 11 minutes, 30 seconds, ahead of Morpeth Harriers runner Ian Harding in 1:11:44 and third placed Adam Peers, of Wakefield Harriers, in 1:12:24.

The lady winner was Stainland Lions runner Lucy Collins in a time of 1:27:17 followed by team mate Margaret Beever in 1:29:01 and third placed Sharon Bulman, of New Marske Harriers, in 1:30:55.

Last year’s winner, Joe Sagar, of Spenborough AC finished fifth in a time of 1:13:58 and was followed home by Spen teammates Tom Dart (10th) 1:19:56, Kevin Ogden (14th) 1:22:42, Martin Hall (21st) 1:24:42, Edward Revell (23rd 1:25:07 and Neil Barker (27th) 1:25:52.

Dewsbury Road Runners were also well represented and their leading competitors were Tom Dean (23rd) in 1:25:14, Andy Dean (35th) 1:26:41 and Andrew Byram (65th) 1:32:43.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club coach Richard Pyrah also competed and returned in a very creditable time of 1:47:13.

Roberttown Road Runners chairman Malcolm Firth praised all those who braved the elements last Sunday, adding: “To turn out in such poor weather is testimony to the spirit of the club but also to the community supporters who the organisers have to call upon to stage the race.

“The warm and friendly support from the marshals to the 495 runners who set off was well received en-route and appreciated from the first to the last runners returning in the bleak conditions.”

Everyone who completed the race received a long sleeved T-shirt, sponsored by Mill Valley Brewery and Nunu Creative, who have also agreed to sponsor the Roberttown club during their 25th anniversary year.

The Roberttown Road Running club meet each Wednesday at 6.15pm at Roberttown Community Centre for both seasoned and new to running members.

The club have seen its membership near double over the last couple of years and they provide a warm welcome to any new runners.

During their anniversary year, the club will visit Belgium allowing members to take part in several distance races including 10K and half marathon events.

Roberttown members are also active in the local Park runs and club Grande Prix events.

A full list of results from the Liversedge half marathon are available via www.roberttownroadrunners.co.uk.