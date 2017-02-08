Roberttown Road Runners boast full entry field for Liversedge half marathon

The Liversedge Half Marathon takes centre stage this Sunday, with a full field of 500 athletes set to compete in the 22nd running of the race.

Organisers Roberttown Road Runners announced the race full for entries sign went up several weeks ago.

The half marathon will have race headquarters at the community centre in Roberttown with the start and finish lines on Roberttown Common with an 11am prompt start.

The What’s My Time race results website will be recording the competitors efforts with a chip timing system and everyone who completes the gruelling course, will be presented with a long-sleeved shirt.

The area around Roberttown and Liversedge is expected be heavily congested with additional traffic on race day.

Commonside will have an official road closure notice in place from 10am until 2pm and residents are to receive information regarding access on race day.

The race provides a good marker for runners who have entered the London Marathon and always proves a popular event in the road racing calendar.

Spenborough AC’s Joe Sagar won last year’s race in a time of one hour 13 minutes 39.6 seconds, with Andy May (Valley Striders) second in 1:15:13.

A map of the race route is available via the club’s website www.roberttownroadrunners.co.uk with spectators welcome to walk the route to supporting the runners.

Roberttown Road Runners club chairman Malcolm Firth welcomes joint sponsors for 2017 from Mill Valley Brewery and Nunu Creative, who have expressed a desire to help and support the club at Sunday’s race and throughout the club’s 25th anniversary year.

Mr Firth said: “As a local running club, we are currently seeing membership increase on a near weekly basis and this can only be put down to being able to offer a warm welcome and support to everyone, irrespective of them being a first timer or seasoned runner, who can make it to every training session or whenever.”

The club meets at 6.15pm each Wednesday at Roberttown Community Centre.