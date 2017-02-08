Sharks coach Turner pleased with preparations for Conference campaign

Shaw Cross Sharks come out second best, going down 34-30 in a closely fought pre-season fixture with Oulton Raiders last Saturday.

Shaw Cross head coach Brett Turner was pleased with team’s efforts and feels that despite the loss that his side are moving in the right direction as the beginning of the season draws nearer.

He said: “It’s disappointing to lose such a close game obviously but a few things have gone against us in the build up to the game.

“We only had one sub on the bench all game, they had 19 or 20 players so we were always going to tire for that last 20 minutes.

“I thought the lads had a real good go and I am really proud of them.

“We got a sin bin, which was probably the right decision to be fair, but that had a big impact on the outcome.

“But I’m happy, the lads got some big minutes under their belts today and that’s the main thing we want.

“We will look to win our last two pre-season games against Dewsbury Celtic and Eastmoor.”

Oulton scored the first try of the afternoon after stand-off Brad Cahill collected the ball five metres out and stepped around the tackle to score between the posts.

Sharks weren’t behind for long as James Davies broke the line and fed Declan Naughton who ran 30 metres to score for the hosts.

Davies was the scorer of the next try after superb work on the right wing from Nathan Wright who made the space before moving it back inside to his teammate who put the ball down, after a 20 metre dash.

Minutes later it was Wright’s turn to score as he refused to give up the chase on a grubber kick from Danny Flowers as he touched the ball down in the corner.

Flowers added a beautifully measured kick from the touch line to give his team a 12-point lead.

The hosts were unable to see out the rest of the half as Josh Murray went over for Oulton.

Murray scooped the ball out of dummy half after a try saving tackle from the Sharks defence, but quick thinking allowed him to score and reduce the deficit.

Shaw Cross got off to the perfect start in the second half as Benjamin Spaven got his name on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The centre intercepted the ball and raced forward 50 metres to score.

The Raiders were next to get over the whitewash as centre Aaron Bridge broke down the right flank and scored in the corner.

Sharks full-back Sam Ottewell was sent to the sin-bin with 15 minutes played for a late tackle.

Oulton made the most of the extra man as they scored two tries to move into a four point lead.

Oulton added another score minutes after Ottewell was motioned back on the field as Prop Rob Stanley powered through the tackles to go between the posts.

Naughton replied for Sharks after he was on the end of a lovely set of passes.

The hooker showed quick feet as he went over the line to give his side some hope with seven minutes remaining. It proved to be the last points of the game as Oulton held on for the win.