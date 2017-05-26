Sharks continue excellent away form with victory over Warriors

Shaw Cross Sharks produced another magnificent performance away from home, cruising to a 38-6 victory over Hunslet Warriors.

The win moved the Sharks firmly into mid-table of National Conference League Division One and only one place away from the play-off positions.

The Sharks opened the scoring with five minutes played when Sam Ottewell provided a smart pass for on the oncoming Ross Roebuck who steamed over the line.

After dominating the opening 20 minutes, Shaw Cross were unable to add to their score and after pressure from the home side they fell behind.

Warriors hooker Liam Brown dived over from acting half-back and Liam Gaunt converted to edge Hunslet 6-4 ahead.

On the stroke of half-time Nathan Smith scored his second try in as many games as he jinked his way through the defence.

The torrential rain saw a barrage of knock-ons from both sides at the start of the second half but on 50 minutes the Sharks extended their lead.

Greg Wilby scored a superb solo try when he broke the line and ran 40 metres to power his way over the line.

Tom Rodgers moved Shaw Cross further in front, quick in reacting to a dropped ball and the big centre barged his way through to score between the posts.

Wilby grabbed his second try of the afternoon when he ran onto the pass and burst away to score his third try in two games.

Sharks were awarded a penalty 10 metres out when Rodgers was held down in the tackle. The visitors took full advantage and the ball was moved wide to Joe Halloran who stepped back inside to avoid the tackler and put the ball down in the corner.

Aiden Scully scored the final try of the match in only his second game for Shaw Cross whenWilby broke from deep inside the Sharks half before passing to Scully on halfway who raced away to score.

The Sharks’ next league game is at home to six placed York Acorn and a win will see the Sharks leapfrog their opponents into the play-off spots.

However, Sharks first face local rivals Dewsbury Moor in the quarter final of the Heavy Woollen Cup on Friday evening.