Sharks U12s enjoy first cup final experience despite defeat to strong Trojans

SHAW CRoss Sharks Under-12s suffered a 16-4 defeat to Thornhill Trojans in the Gary Talbot Trophy final at Batley Bulldogs last Thursday.

The Sharks, pictured right, broke the deadlock late in the first half when Ben Andrassy gathered a crossfield kick to score his first try for the club.

Thornhill came out strongly at the start of the second half and scored a converted try. The Trojans scored again soon after to extend their lead 10-4.

Shaw Cross pressed late on and created an overlap on the left but a Trojans player plucked the pass out of the air and raced 80 metres to score a great try.

The Sharks can be proud of their efforts in reaching a first cup final.

Shaw Cross Sharks: Max Sheard, Ben Andrassy , Bailey Ellis, Ferzer Cass, Oliver Boocock, Nathan Smith, Nathan Littlewood, Alex Baines, Ewan Cameron, Oliver Bowie, Zak Yardley, Conor Bucknell, Josh Howgate, Thomas Power, Rhys Crookes, Callum McNaughton, Amir Kadir, Joe Wood.

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-9s made the long trip to Heworth last Saturday, and dominated the match.

Opposition MoM awards went to Bailey Woods and Seb Jeffers, who was also top tackler, parents player awards went to Alfie Ibbitson and Edan Gleadhill, while top trainer was Casey Hirst. Coaches awards went to Ellis Peake, who returned to top form following an injury, and Jack Stephenson with a confident display. Great teamwork came from Teddy Dawson, Issac Redgwick, Phoebe Wilson, Ben Tranter, Max Tune, Alfie Law, Charlie Tilford, Charlee Raby and Eviee Raby. The Under-9s host East Leeds this week.

Shaw Cross Under-11s proved too strong for Batley Boys in last Saturday’s derby.

The visitors boasted a larger pack but were soon picked apart by Shaw Cross, who used their speed, ball handling and excellant defence.

Joe Wood and Luke Maclaren scored two tries apiece, while Harrison Lindsay, Harry Hardwick and Cameron Salih also crossed, with conversions added by Kier Savage, Harry Hardwick, Harri Lawn, Cameron Salih, Reece Norman and Lenni Laverick.

Batley Boys never gave up trying and were rewarded with a well deserved converted try just before full-time.

Parents MoM went to Louis Appleyard and most improved was Harri Lawn, with Maclaren picking up opposition MoM.

Shaw Cross travel to Farnley Falcons this week for their final game before the summer break.

SHAW CROSS Sharks Under-13s Red team produced a determined first half display against Eastmoor but were unable to keep it up as the visitors ran out winners.

Jed Devine was denied a try by a brilliant tackle which forced him to leave the field injured.

Kian Fitzpatrick worked hard on the wing with support from Josh Self but on the opposite side, Josh Wainwright and Tom Longley, were unable to prevent Eastmoor from scoring.

Jamie Cox took Shaw Cross close to the line before Harris Hussain forced his way over for a try. Callum Brian was unable to add the extras but the Sharks were level at half-time.

Jude Senior worked hard at hooker but Eastmoor scored soon after the break.

Cameron Calcutt was outstanding as stand in full-back for Cole Williamson, who has had surgery on a broken thumb.

Calcutt prevented two certain tries with great tackles to earn coaches MoM and magic moment, while opposition MoM Josh Taylor-Davies also produced a superb tackle to deny Eastmoor.

Freddie Lambert, pictured, scooped top tackler and parents MoM and was supported by Will Hemingway but were unable to prevent Eastmoor winning.