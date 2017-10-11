Shaw Cross youngsters thrown into spotlight at Super League Grand Final

Shaw Cross Sharks were thrown into the national spotlight last Saturday when a group of players from the club were chosen to walk out with the Leeds Rhinos team ahead of the Super League Grand Final at a sold out Old Trafford.

ere chosen after the club purchased over 500 tickets for the final - the highest number from any community club.

Sharks junior chair a Joanne Wilson organised tickets and a fleet of coaches to get people to Old Trafford, while she delivered hundreds of t-shirts for the group to to wear to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the club, designed by junior player Ellis Sykes.

Players from the Sharks Under-9s and 10s were chosen to walk onto the pitch and proved to be lucky mascots as the Rhinos upset the odds by defeating Castleford Tigers 24-6 to win an eighth Super League title.

Joanne Wilson said: “The kids were all absolutely over the moon.

“Organising everything felt like a full-time job, it was absolutely mental sorting all the tickets out, making sure we had ordered enough buses and to make sure everyone had a t-shirt.”

Joanne’s youngest daughter Phoebe was chosen to be a mascot and was joined by fellow Sharks players Harry Web, Oli Boocock, Joe Wood, Ellis Sykes, Edan Gleadhill, Francis Appleyard, Louis Fisher, Charlie Hirst, Rowan Stephenson, Dylan Kindelan, Alife Law, Harvey Cavanagh, Toby Turver and Ross Cameron.

Fresh from their trip to the Grand Final, Shaw Cross Sharks Under-9s hosted Kippax on Sunday.

Opposition MoM was Bailey Woods, parents player was awarded to Seb Jeffers, while coaches awards were given to Harvey Cavanagh, for making good yards and controlling the ball, and to Ethan Brereton who was resilient throughout.

Top trainer was Phoebe Wilson, while support came from Alfie Law, Ben Tranter, Max Tune, Toby Turver, Casey Hirst, Charlie Tilford, Eviee Raby, Charlee Raby, Edan Gleadhill and Francis Appleyard.

The Sharks travel to Hunslet this Sunday for their next Under-10s rules match.