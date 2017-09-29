Subhaan and Aslam celebrate clinching Yorkshire boxing titles

TWO local boxers were celebrating last weekend after Mohammed Subhaan and Riswan Aslam were crowned Yorkshire champions.

Subhaan, fighting out of the KBW Gym in Dewsbury, faced Jake Fawthrope, from the Steel City Boxing Club, for the Yorkshire belt at 56kg.

Fawthrope was the reigning Yorkshire champion and put on a brave display to keep his belt but it was not enough to derail Subhaan’s efforts to win the bout via a unanimous points decision and take the title.

Fawthrope tried to take control from the opening bell and boss centre of the ring but Subhaan was able to close the gap using his jab.

Most of the first round was fought in the centre of the ring with Subhaan making his opponent miss and catching him on the counter, although both men fought at close quarters.

Both boxers again met in the centre of the ring at the start of the second round but this time Subhaan took his assault to Fawthrope’s body.

The body attack began to take it’s toll on Fawthorpe, who attempted to move around the ring to avoid the onslaught.

Subhaan used his experience and started to cut the ring off, blocking Fawthrope’s movement and landing his shots at the same time.

Knowing that he was losing the bout, Fawthrope came out for the third round and tried to up his work rate.

Fawthrope showed good aggression but Subhaan stuck to the game plan and caught his opponent with some beautiful combinations to see his hand raised at the final bell.

Subhaan, who is from Bradford but boxes out of the KBW Gym in Dewsbury, had spent the summer at a boxing camp in America.

The training had certainly paid off as he recorded a unanimous points victory in his opening bout of the season against Daniel Canter and has followed it up with the Yorkshire title.

Subhaan will be making the first defence of his Yorkshire title on the next KBW home show, which takes place at the Orchid Banqueting Suite in Dewsbury on Friday October 13.

The charity show will be held in aid of the on going crisis in Burma.

Aslam, who boxers out of the Purge Boxing Acedemy, based in Alexandra Mills in Batley, also claimed a Yorkshire title last weekend.

He overcame an opponent with a previous record of nine wins and just one defeat, which had included four stoppage wins, to take the title.