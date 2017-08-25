Thornhill A beat Trinity to seal first leg of cup double

Thornhill Trojans A team lifted the John Kane Cup to complete the first leg of a Heavy Woollen trophy double for the club as they overcame Ossett Trinity 44-36 in a pulsating final at Mount Pleasant last Thursday.

Those in attendance were treated to a cracking contest which saw 80 points scored with Trojans man-of-the-match Joe Waters and Ossett full-back Ash Berry each scoring hat-tricks.

Thornhill took advantage of playing down the slope by racing into a 16-0 lead.

Hooker Waters dummied his way over for an early try, with Jake Hickling then latching onto a pass from Trojans impressive scrum half Scott Green to score, with Richard Llewellyn converting.

Jordan Clayton stormed over from close range after latching onto Hickling’s pass and Llewellyn converted as Thornhill took control.

Ossett stormed back up the slope as Ash Berry crossed for his first try, followed soon after when Jake Simmons crossed and Dave Berry converted.

Scott Green raced over to score in the corner and Llewellyn continued his fine kicking game by converting from wide out.

Waters dummied over for his second try of the match and Llewellyn converted to give Thornhill breathing space at 28-10.

Thornhill had James Folan sin-binned in the build up to half-time for pushing an opponent and Ossett took full advantage when Arron Williams crossed for an unconverted try.

Ossett looked to capitalise on playing down hill and bagged an early second half try when Nick Mitchell raced through and behind the posts but Jordan Williams’ conversion attempt from bang in front struck an upright.

Great Thornhill handling took them up the slope and 53-year-old veteran forward Vinnie Johnson twisted in a tackle but was tackled just before he could ground the ball.

Waters crashed over for his hat-trick try soon after and Llewellyn converted before landing a penalty goal.

Ossett had winger Sam Beggan sin-binned and the Trojans made them pay as they moved quickly left and Llewellyn dived over in the corner before landing a superb conversion from the touchline.

Ossett weren’t finished as Ash Berry provided them hope when he broke a tackle and raced 75 metres down the slope for a terrific individual try which Nick Mitchell improved.

Craig Colbeck crossed soon after and Mitchell converted but Llewellyn landed a long range penalty at the other end as the Trojans led 44-30.

Ash Berry raced over for his hat-trick try late on, which Mitchell goaled.

Ossett attacked again and produced a dangerous chip over the top but full-back Jason Milner was alert to scoop up the ball and the final whistle was greeted by jubilant scenes as Thornhill completed the first leg of a notable cup double, with both Heavy Woollen open age trophies returning to Overthorpe Park.