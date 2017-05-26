Trojans A produce battling display in Yorkshire Men’s League defeat to Siddal

Thornhill Trojans A put up a battling performance against a very useful Siddal team despite slipping to a 32-22 defeat in Yorkshire Men’s League Alliance Division One last Saturday.

The Trojans welcomed back Andrew Bates after a spell out of the game and was in outstanding form giving his team mates a real boost.

Batles was named joint man of the match with Scott Lee and capped his return by scoring two tries.

The game also saw a good showing from new team captain Steve Smith, Matt Teasdale also went well as did Scott Craven.

Craven made good yardage for the Trojans when taking the ball forward.

As well as the brace from Bates, Thornhill scored further tries through Jason Milner and Scott Lee.

Mark Hodgson kicked three goals but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat and they lie sixth in the table with one win from their opening five games.

Thornhill also had Adam Johnson sent off for foul and threatening language towards the referee.

Thornhill A are not in league action this weekend but return with a trip to bottom side Hunslet Warriors A on June 3 when Shaw Cross Sharks A are also next in action, making the trip to third placed Milford Marlins.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons suffered a 36-16 defeat at home to Alliance Division Two leaders Stanningley Academy last Saturday and have slipped to second-bottom in the table.

They travel to third placed Hunslet Club Parkside Academy in their next scheduled game on June 3.

Batley Boys were not in action last weekend after their game with East Hull was called off but they remain top of the Yorlshire Men’s League Premier Division with four straight wins.

The Boys are due to entertain Sharlston Rovers tomorrow (Friday) kick off 6.30pm.

Mirfield Stags slipped to a 48-10 defeat away to Knottingley Worms last Saturday and have slipped to second-bottom in Division One.

They will target a second win of the season when they entertain West Hull in their next match on June 3.