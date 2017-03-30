Trojans A warm-up for Yorkshire Men’s League campaign with fine victory

Thornhill Trojans A team warmed up for the new Yorkshire Men’s League season with an impressive 44-20 victory over Myton Warriors last Saturday.

The Trojans side contained a number of new faces including Tyler Oakes, Dean Carr and Darius McCarthy as well of a number of old heads.

Man-of-the-match was live wire hooker Scott Green and the way the Trojans set about their visitors will give coach Thomas Codman much hope for the season ahead.

After building up a 26-12 interval lead the Trojans pulled clear in the second half to wrap up an impressive victory.

Thornhill try scorers were Adam Johnson (two), Adam Allerton (two), Luke Carter, James McHendry, Anthony Broadhead and substitute Chris Mitchell. Mark Hodgson kicked six goals in a fine all-round effort by the Trojans.

Thornhill A will play in NCL Alliance Divsion One and begin with a trip to Milford Marlins on Saturday (2.30pm), when Shaw Cross Sharks A kick off their campaign away to Myton Warriors.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Dewsbury Celtic will compete in NCL Alliance Division Two.

Moor begin at home to Hunslet Club Parkside Academy, while Celtic visit Hull Dockers Steelers.

Celtic’s first team have been drawn at home to East Leeds in the National Conference League Challenge Trophy preliminary round, which was conducted by former Great Britain international Paul Medley, along with RFL national player development manager and competition manager Chris Spurr.

Preliminary round ties are scheduled for Saturday April 29, with the first round to take place on June 17.

NCL Challenge Trophy

Preliminary round (ties to be played April 29): Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Dewsbury Celtic v East Leeds.

First round (to be played June 17): Ince Rose Bridge v Waterhead, Hunslet Club Parkside v Milford Marlins, Hunslet Warriors v Wigan St Judes, Dewsbury Celtic or East Leeds v Saddleworth Rangers or Thatto Heath Crusaders, Dewsbury Moor v Drighlington, Oulton Raiders v Featherstone Lions, Rochdale Mayfield v West Hull, Wigan St Patricks v Leigh East.