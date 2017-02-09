Trojans players box clever as charity event proves big hit

Thornhill Trojans ARLFC hosted their third charity boxing event in front of a packed crowd, who witnessed nine terrific fights involving players from the club and some special guest fighters.

Monies raised this year will go to the club’s usual chosen charity, Help for Heroes, along with the Allan Wood Foundation, a charity set up to remember local legend Allan Wood and aimed to give young sporting stars of Thornhill help to achieve their goals.

The Soldiers Charity ABF will also benefit from the evening as they will from first team captain Danny Ratcliffe’s 100km trek, which is organised for October.

The Trojans will also use some of the money raised to help maintain their performances on and off the field following on from a very successful 2016 season which saw them win the National Cup and Heavy Woollen Jim Brown cups.

The Trojans have now raised over £5,000 for their chosen charities and they were hoping that their charity boxing event will prove a record night to swell the funds considerably.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the contest between Trojans and Yorkshire RL Ladies prop forward Amy Ratcliffe and Stacey Swinson in what proved a punishing contest for both fighters.

Ratcliffe receiving the nod from the three ringside judges following a bruising bout.

Other bouts saw Kez Overend stop Chris Mitchell, Joe Waters defeated Jordan Clayton, Dave Lumb accounted for Joshua Clough, Stuart Frost beat Mark Mitchell, while Sam Ratcliffe saw off a strong challenge from Joshua Manton.

Connor Spencer had too much power for Scott Lee as did Liam Green in his fight with Scott Craven, while Jordan Drummond proved he had too much class for opponent Jordan Goodwill.

All the fights were refereed by ex Thornhill player and boxing champion Barry Drummond.

The Trojans club thank all their sponsors and volunteers for making the event possible.

n Thornhill Trojans first team travel to Haydock in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round this Saturday (2pm), while their BARLA National Cup second round tie at Thatto Heath is on February 18.