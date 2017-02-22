Trojans stage season launch after National Cup away tie

Thornhill Trojans held their annual meeting last Thursday when chairman Gordon Ratcliffe addressed members in attendance, while the club accounts were also presented.

Trojans Management Committee

Chairman - Gordon Ratcliffe

Vice Chair - Jennie Mitchell

Treasurer - Andrew Byram

Open Age Secretary - Andrew Byram

Ladies Secretary - Jane Dyer

Youth / Juniors / CWO - Helen Conn & Jennie Mitchell

Committee: Thomas Codman, Vinnie Johnson, Danny Ratcliffe, Jake Ratcliffe, James Ratcliffe.

Thornhill travel to Thatto Heath on Saturday in the BARLA National Cup second round.

Thornhill overcame Waterhead 8-2 in the National Cup first round, while the tie against Thatto Heath was put back due to the Trojans Challenge Cup commitments.

Victory for cup holders Thornhill will set up a quarter-final clash at home to Upton on April 15, while the club will hold a season launch party on Saturday evening when there will be entertainment from a Neil Diamond tribute act.

Entry is free to all supporters, sponsors and players, while there will be a silent auction of rugby league memorabilia to help raise funds for the club.

Thornhill begin their National Conference Division Two campaign at home to Wigan St Judes on Saturday March 4.

Thornhill reached the play-offs last season but just missed out in their bid to win promotion and will look to go one better this year.