Trojans Warriors Under-12s clinch Division Three title in impressive fashion

Thornhill Trojans Warriors Under-12s clinched the Yorkshire Youth League Division Three title in style last Sunday as they defeated rivals nearest challengers Eastmoor Dragons 28-14.

In a tight first half Thornhill battled to take control with some dangerous runs by Connor Hickling, who was a threatthroughout the match.

Felix Ellis led the defensive effort bravely and Thornhill took the lead when hooker Henri Wood dived over from close range for the opening score of the title decider.

Bailey Lee added the conversion and he was reliable with the boot recording four out of his five attempts.

Eastmoor would not give in and they scored a try midway through the first half only for Thornhill to hit back with a score by the superb Felix Ellis who sent the defence the wrong way and dived over the line.

The Warriors’ third try was the result of some flowing passing in the backs and a determined drive over the line by Eddie Fothergill.

Eastmoor continued to test the Warriors’ domination and replied with a try to close the gap.

The Warriors ensured the result was never in doubt at they took control of the game with a barnstorming Connor Hickling surge over to score before Eddie Fothergill sealed the victory with his second try of the game minutes later.

Eastmoor, to their great credit, never gave in and scored a consolation try towards the end of the game but it was the Trojans who celebrated clinching the title at the final whistle.

This was a fantastic team performance and all deserve credit for their commitment and efforts throughout the season.

The title winning team consisted of Alfie Griffiths, AJ Cross, Kyle Lister, Eddie Fothergill, Caiden Maguire, Felix Ellis, Kye Hodgson, Jermaine Marara, Henri Wood, Scott Walker, Connor Emerson, Connor Hickling, Bailey Lee, Oliver Brown, Oscar Lintott, Rowan Sykes and Archie Stokes.

Thornhill have recorded 10 wins and suffered just one defeated from 11 games having scored 230 points and conceded just 94 and are four pints clear of Eastmoor.