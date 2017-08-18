Natwest T20 Blast permutations: What Yorkshire Vikings need to happen to qualify for quarter-finals

Yorkshire Vikings face a nervous evening on Friday as they wait to find out whether they will qualify for the Natwest T20 Blast quarter-finals.

Following the record-breaking win over Northants Steelbacks, Yorkshire sit in second place in the North division – but five teams below them can still leapfrog them tonight.

Yorkshire need two of Derbyshire, Birmingham, Leicestershire and Northants to lose in their final group games.

The Vikings moved above the quartet on Thursday night as their net run rate rose to 1.127 courtesy of Adam Lyth's record innings of 161.

With uncertain forecasts for the Midlands, abandonments could prove pivotal to Yorkshire's hopes.

Should Derbyshire, Birmingham or Leicestershire gain one point because of rain, they will climb above the White Rose in the table.

Derbyshire play second bottom Worcestershire and will feel confident of reaching the quarters for a first time since 2005.

Nottinghamshire have already qualified as group winners and Yorkshire will want them to see off Leicestershire.

Off the back of their humiliating defeat at Headingley, reigning champions Northants face bottom of the league Durham where a win would take them up to 16 points and one above Yorkshire.

Lancashire Lightning are the fifth team capable of moving above Yorkshire but they would need to increase their net run rate of 0.240 above the White Rose during a victory against Birmingham.

A narrow Lancashire win would help Yorkshire as it would keep them above the Bears.

Friday night's fixtures

Derbyshire Falcons v Worcestershire Royals

Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears

Northants Steelbacks v Durham Jets

Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes.