Navigation impress to defeat Saville Arms and move second in Premier table

NAVIGATION moved up to second place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division thanks to an impressive 4-0 win away to Saville Arms.

It was Navigation’s third win of the season but while it moved them above Mirfield Town, whose game at home to Birstall CC was postponed, it still leaves them eight points adrift of leaders Linthwaite.

The Huddersfield side were made to work hard before securing a 3-1 win away to Roberttown Rovers as they extended their 100 per cent record to six matches.

St John Fisher saw their home game with AFC Chickenley postponed and they remain bottom of the table having lost their opening five matches.

Mount Pleasant moved up to second place in the Championship after a 3-1 win over Hanging Heaton CC.

Mount Pleasant leapfrogged Wire Works, who were not in action, and they are just a point behind leaders Deighton WMC

Deighton were involved in a 10-goal thriller away to Clifton Rangers but managed to come out on top, winning 6-4 and they remain unbeaten.

Old Bank WMC picked up their third win from five matches when they overcame bottom side Overthorpe Sports Reserves 8-3.

Overthorpe, along with Hanging Heaton, remain without a point.

Scholes Athletic claimed their second win when they overcame Ravenswharfe 5-1.

The win was enough to see Scholes move level on six points with Ravenswharfe.

Wellington Westgate and The Yorkshireman played out an 11-goal thriller which the home side won 6-5.

Victory saw Wellington move up to fourth in the table, five points behind the leaders, while Yorkshireman are third-bottom.

Inter Batley missed the chance to close the gap on Division One leaders Battyeford after they suffered a 5-0 defeat at home to Snowdon.

With Battyeford’s game against Wike Horse postponed, victory would have seen Inter Batley move level at the top but they were unable to take advantage against an in-form Snowdon side, who moved up to fourth place.

Birstall St Patrick’s and Clifton Rangers Reserves fought out a 1-1 draw.

Battyeford have won their opening five matches and look to extend that impressive run away to Snowdon this Sunday.

The Heavy Wollen District FA Brook Butler Cup quarter-finals take place this Sunday.

Chickenley will be bidding for a place in the semi-finals when they host Overthorpe Reserves, Mirfield Town host Rising Sun Liversedge, Wellington Westgate face St John Fisher and Wire Works host Linthwaite.