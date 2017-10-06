Primary schools rewarded for efforts with prestigious games mark awards

a record number of 19 North Kirklees primary schools have achieved the prestigious school games mark award for the 2016/17 academic year.

The school games mark is a government led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, to reward schools for their commitment to the development of sport, competition, health and wellbeing initiatives across their school and into the community.

For the first time, four schools from North Kirklees, who form part of the St John Fisher School games area reached the prestigious gold level.

With numbers in excess of 30,000 young people competing in local school games and partnership intra and inter-school competitions last year, the St John Fisher schools partnership are extremely proud of their primary schools and pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made all competitions possible.

The St John Fisher partnership run numerous sports events throughout the year for primary schools to participate in, including cross country, cricket and sports hall games.

As part of the application process, schools had to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and the hard work of everyone at these schools has been recognised and rewarded.

Batley Grammar, Holy Spirit, Field Lane and St Patricks School in Birstall all achieved the gold standard

Batley Parish, Bywell, Hanging Heaton, Headfield, Orchard Acadamy, Staincliffe, Thornhill Juniors, Westmoor, Windmill received silver awards, with Carlinghow, Eastborough, Hyrstmount, Overthorpe, Ravensthorpe and St Paulinus achieving the bronze standard.

Schools Sports Partnership manager Mick Troop said: “We are delighted that the hard work of everyone at these schools have been recognised and rewarded this year.

“It is thanks to the PE staff, primary link teachers and support staff at all the schools who work tirelessly in providing sporting opportunities for their pupils.”