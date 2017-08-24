Qureshi and Shehzad impress in Heckmondwike’s shock victory

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow sprang a surprise as they defeated fourth placed Great Preston by 31 runs in the Bradford League Conference last Saturday.

Haseeb Hashmi (55) and Nazakat Hussain (34) were the key features of Heckmondwike’s 145 as Luke Kane took 3-22 and Lee Russell (3-39).

Opener Jacob Wright made 53 for Great Preston but they were dismissed for 114, as Usman Qureshi (4-15) and Khurram Shehzad (3-27) helped Heckmondwike wrap up victory.

East Ardsley had a comfortable eight-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists and are nine points behind leaders Wakefield St Michaels.

Ashley Pearson took 4-35 as Crossbank were bowled out for 149, despite Adam Holroyd’s unbeaten 57 while opener Lee Peters made 30.

Opener Richard Vigars, a recent recruit from the now defunct Brook Walton, top scored with 61 while Jake Alleston made an unbeaten 40 as East Ardsley cruised to their target.

St Michael’s kept their promotion challenge on track with a 166-run victory over Gildersome.

Opener Alex Leyshon and Mark Atkinson both made 71 while Ryan Wilby scored 39 in a total of 256-8. Ghulam Hussain (4-63) was the best of the Gildersome bowlers.

Gildersome were dismissed for 90 in reply with Joe Finnigan (5-39) and Hugh Birchall (4-35) doing the damage to keep Saints top and they are 30 points clear of third placed Sandal.