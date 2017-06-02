Scholes earn sixth straight victory to extend advantage

Scholes extended their winning run to six straight matches in defeating Bowling Old Lane by six wickets last Saturday and are now 18 points clear at the top of All Rounder Bradford League Championship One.

Second-placed Wrenthorpe had Undercliffe in trouble at 35-4 before their match was abandoned after a deluge.

Old Lane had found run scoring difficult when they batted first against the accurate James Stansfield (4-31) and Christian Jackson (3-31) as they were dismissed for 148, with Bilal Ejaz top (39) top scoring.

Opener Shoukat Ali again made an important contribution of 68 taking his tally to 209 league runs for the season.

Akbar Badshah (36) supported as Scholes eased to their target for the loss of four wickets.

Gomersal moved up to sixth place following a 41-run victory over Birstall, who are without a win and have slipped to the foot of the table.

Captain Graham Hilton (72) and Richard Wear (55) helped Gomersal to 236-6, with Craig Wood taking 4-79.

Wood followed up with the top score of 40 but Birstall were restricted to 195-8 as spinner Adam Greenwood claimed 4-35.

Methley took advantage of Wrenthorpe’s abandoned game to close within a point of second place after they recorded a hard-fought two-wicket win over Bankfoot.

Former Cleckheaton man Jimmy Lee top scored with 36 but Bankfoot were restricted to 177-7 in the face of good bowling from Eddie Walmsley (5-36).

Dan Shuffe (42), Marcus Walmsley (36) and Grant Soames (33) led Methley’s successful run chase despite Lee picking up 3-54.

That result saw Bankfoot slip into the bottom two after Baildon defeated Ossett by 28 runs to record their first win of the season.

Captain Simon Bailey top scored with 42 in Baildon’s total of 183 and then returned impressive figures of 7-46 as Ossett were bowled out for 155, despite opener Zubair Raje making 85.

Paceman Matthew Dowse (5-12) and captain Oliver Halliday (4-16) helped Morley bowl out Yeadon for 58 to secure a 121-run win after Richard Jubb (48) and Sangeeth Cooray (32) had led the home side to 179-8.