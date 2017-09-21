Scholes seal Championship One title and promotion to top flight

Scholes recorded a dramatic three-wicket win over Wrenthorpe to clinch the All Rounder Bradford League Championship One title and promotion to the Premier Division.

Wrenthorpe batted first but were restricted to 156-9 as fine bowling from Yasir Ali (3-45) and Andrew Robinson (3-40) made them struggle for runs.

Wrenthorpe were in even deeper trouble at one stage as they were reduced to to 74-7 before Jonathan Rudge (36no) and Matt Holstein (25) fought back.

Scholes suffered a scare in reply when they were reduced to 17-3 but opener Shoukat Ali produced another key innings and steered them to victory with an unbeaten 78.

Shoukat Ali struck two sixes and 12 fours as Rudge (5-49) tried to keep alive Wrenthorpe’s promotion challenge.

Yasir Ali chipped in with a valuable 36 to back up his early efforts with the ball as Scholes recovered from their poor start to win with 14.5 overs to spare.

Methley claimed the second promotion place and they showed no mercy for a weakened Baildon side when they bowled them out for just 54 to set up a nine-wicket victory.

Off spinner Eddie Walmsley claimed 7-22 and twin brother Marcus took 3-19 as Baildon were skittled out.

Marcus Walmsley and Jordan Laban were both unbeaten on 22 when victory and promotion was achieved.

There was also drama at the opposite end of the table, where Ossett survived relegation by a single point.

Ossett suffered a 17-run defeat at second-bottom Bowling Old Lane but survived by virtue of denying the home side the two wickets they needed for an extra bonus point, which would have kept them up.

If the teams had finished level on points, Ossett would have been relegated as Old Lane had one more win and they were given an almighty scare.

The game was reduced to a minimum 20 overs per side due to a wet outfield and Ossett produced an impressive bowling dismiss Old Lane for 105 in 18.4 overs with Maaiz Khan (5-28) and Paul Malone (3-15) doing the damage.

Old Lane then fought back brilliantly as Sadaqat Zaman (4-23) claimed and Ossett were reduced to 81-6, with opener Richard Whitehurst (47) the only batsman to offer resistance.

In a nervy finale, Wahab Mirza (0no) and Javed Umarji (4no) faced 24 balls between them and were unbeaten and Ossett closed on 88-6 from 21 overs and managed to survive.

Yeadon, who have flirted with relegation, also ended on a winning note as they defeated bottom team Birstall by two wickets and climbed to eighth place in the final standings.

Craig Wood (39) and Eric Austin (31) were the main Birstall run scorers but they were bowled out for 136 as James Massheder claimed 3-25.

Ryan Heptinstall made a crucial 45 and although Saif ur Rehman (5-28) and Charlie Orme (3-29) fought back brilliantly for Birstall, Yeadon edged home by two wickets to ensure another season in the second tier.

Undercliffe claimed fourth place after defeating Morley by six-wickets at Intake Road.

Opener Colin Nuthall made a battling 51 for Morley but although Bradley Gerrard-Harrison made 30 not out from 62 balls on his debut, Undercliffe’s bowlers restricted the visitors to 156-5 in 50 overs.

The total proved to be below par as Undercliffe opener Jack Holland (44) and Gulsheraz Ahmed (32) led them to victory with 10.4 overs to spare.

The match between Bankfoot and Gomersal was abandoned without a ball being bowled.