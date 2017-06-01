Spen quartet aim for Cup progress

The Priestley Cup second round draw has thrown up several intriguing ties with sides bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the Bradford Premier League’s showpiece knock-out competition this Sunday.

Woodlands get an early chance to avenge their recent league defeat at Hanging Heaton when the cup holders return to Bennett Lane.

Woodlands were bowled out for 84 in reply to Heaton’s 161-4 when the sides met in a rain affected league game a fortnight ago.

It is an important couple of weeks in the Oakenshaw side’s season as they meet fellow Premier Division side New Farnley in the Heavy Woollen Cup on June 11.

Woodlands and New Farnley alo clash in the Bradford Premier League on Saturday as the home side bid to end their season blip and get back among the front runners.

Two sides with unbeaten records go head to head as Championship One leaders Scholes entertain Premier high fliers Farsley.

While Scholes have won all six league games so far, Farsley have been frustrated having seen their last three Premier matches abandoned but they have won all four games to beat the weather and should provide a stern test for James Stansfield’s side.

East Bierley dumped Lightcliffe out in the first round but face an equally tough tie away to fellow top flight side New Farnley.

There is an all Championship One affair as mid-table Gomersal will bid to spring a surprise and book a last eight spot when they travel to promotion chasing Methley.

Bierley warm up for their cup tie with a trip to second placed Townville, who have made a bold start following promotion last season, winning five of their six games to go ahead.

The other local top flight game on Saturday should be a cracker as Cleckheaton welcome champions Pudsey St Lawrence to Moorend.

Cleckheaton are back in ninth spot but could consider themselves unfortunate that they didn’t pick up a second league win of the season last Saturday when their game away to Townville ended in a bizarre tie after the newly introduced Duckworth Lewis Stern system came into play for the first time and caused some confusion.

Nick Lindley hit form in that game and made a maiden Cleckheaton century following his close season move from Pudsey Congs.