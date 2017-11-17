Spenborough are geared up to host West Yorkshire Cross Country fixture

Spenborough AC will host the third West Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture this Sunday.

The opening two fixtures were held at Thornes Park in Wakefield and at Nunroyd Park, Leeds, while the fourth and final fixture is scheduled to be held in Keighley on Saturday December 9.

The Spenborough action commences at 11.45am with the Under-11s boys race and will be followed by the other junior races.

The senior ladies race will start at 1.45pm and the meeting will conclude with the senior men’s race at 2.15pm.

The Cross Country Series is becoming increasingly popular and Spen have been well represented at the opening two meetings.

Joe Sagar led the 15 Spen runners in the senior men’s race at Thornes Park, finishing seventh of the 200 competitors behind winner Dan Garbutt from Skyrac.

Simon Bolland and Paul Davis eventually finished 39th and 47th respectively, while other scoring Spen runners were Edward Revell (63rd), Gerrard Skippins (68th) and Anthony Bradford (87th) as the team placed sixth of 16 teams.

Eleven Spen runners finished the opening senior women’s race and they were led in by Jenni Muston who was 20th.

Other scoring Spen runners were Natasha Geere (70th), Amanda Spencer (74th) and Emma Maguire (79th).

Davis produced a much better display in the second series race at Nunroyd Park when he led the Spen contingent and finished 33rd in an event which again attracted over 200 runners.

The other scoring Spen runners in a seventh place finish in Leeds were Simon Bolland 44th, Edward Revell 75th, Henry Carter 78th, Stuart Nuttall 98th and Gerrard Skippins 100th.

The race was won by Angus McMillan from York.

Spenborough’s senior women finished 13th team and they were led in by Jenni Muston, who placed 30th.

Other scoring Spen runners were Natasha Geere 70th, Emma Maguire 94th and Barbara Millett 122nd.

Georgia Malir from Leeds won the race.