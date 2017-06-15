Woodlands aim to end Farsley’s run

Woodlands will bid to end Farsley’s unbeaten start in the Bradford Premier League season when they visit Red Lane for a key top flight fixture on Saturday.

Woodlands go into the game lying fifth in the table as the season nears the halfway stage but victory over Farsley will get them back Tim Jackson’s side back among the title contenders.

Woodlands proved they are capable of beating the big guns when they dumped New Farnley out of the Heavy Woollen Cup last Sunday, having been frustrated 24 hours earlier when their league clash with high flying Townville was abandoned soon into the second innings when heavy rain fell.

Woodlands are 18 points behind Farsley, who have won six and had three games abandoned and lie 11 points behind leaders Hanging Heaton.

East Bierley become the latest team to attempt to end Hanging Heaton’s unbeaten start when they welcome the leaders to South View Road.

Bierley pushed champions Pudsey St Lawrence close last week before rain intervened and they were edged out on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Bierley lie fourth-bottom in the table and go in search of their third win of the season, although they must stem the flow of Heaton’s strong batting line-up.

Cleckheaton suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the leaders last weekand and currently lie six points above East Bierley.

Cleckheaton entertain Bradford and Bingley on Saturday knowing victory could see them move into the top six.

The Moorenders have already outlined their plans for next season with wicketkeeper batsman Mally Nicholson to take over the captaincy from John Wood, who has indicated he will be stepping down, although he intends to continue his playing career at the club who he led to back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

Scholes bid to record a ninth straight win in Championship One when they travel to improving Ossett.

Scholes have already opened up a 28 point lead on nearest challengers Wrenthorpe but they have yet to play the second placed side or third placed Methley.

Wrenthorpe bid to keep in touch with Scholes as they visit Gomersal.

While there is no first team cricket on Sunday, it gives the second teams Priestley Shield chance to take centre stage and holders Woodlands begin their defence with a trip to Townville.