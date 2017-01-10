Search

Woodlands begin Priestley Cup defence with Bradford and Bingley tie

Woodlands have been drawn away to Bradford and Bingley in the Priestley Cup first round, with the holders beginning their defence on Sunday May 7 in one of four all Premier Division ties.

Woodlands begin their Allrounder Cricket Bradford Premier League Priestley Cup defence with a trip to Bradford and Bingley on Sunday May 7.

