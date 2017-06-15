Woodlands dump holders New Farnley out of Heavy Woollen Cup

Woodlands dumped holders New Farnley out of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup with a 78-run win in last Sunday’s quarter-final.

New Farnley were without four regular first team players but were in the ascendancy early on as Dave Cummings picked up 4-46 and Woodlands were reduced to 123-7.

Tim Jackson made 29 at the top of the innings, while Alex Atkinson hit a top score of 39 in the middle order but it took a 40-run partnership between Scott (22) and Elliot Richardson (30) to get them back on track as they closed on 201-9.

Woodlands made the perfect start to the Farnley reply when in-form opener Simon Lambert was caught by Mark Lawson off the bowling of Elliot Richardson from only the second ball.

Lee Goddard made 25 but Farnley lost a cluster of wickets and slipped to 49-5 as the left arm bowling of Chris Brice sent the home side into a spin.

Brice’s allotted 10 overs cost just four runs, while he picked up the wickets of Goddard and Reece Thompson.

The experienced Craig Russell top scored with an unbeaten 45 but Liam Collins swept up the late order with 3-24 as Farnley were bowled out for 123.

Lawson lifted the cup as Farnley’s captain last season but he helped knock his former club out by also claiming two wickets as Woodlands booked their place in the semi-finals.

Townville inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bradford Premier League leaders Hanging Heaton when they recorded a four-wicket win at Bennett Lane.

It was the first time Townville had beaten Hanging Heaton in a competitive match in over 25 years and their win sparked jubilant scenes among their players and spectators.

Indeed, Townville captain and former Hanging Heaton plavyer Nick Bresnan described it as the best moment of his cricketing career.

Joe Fraser (41), Ismail Dawood (37) and James Keen (33) were Hanging Heaton’s main contributors but they were bowled out for 197, although that total was boosted by 10 penalty runs due to a slow over rate by the visitors.

Townville openers Kris Ward and Jonny Booth fell early in the reply but Jack Hughes came to the crease at 11-2 and produced a superb match winning innings.

Hughes survived a loud lbw appeal from Dan Busfield but went on to make a sparkling century.

Hughes struck hit 16 fours in an 88-ball innings but with wickets falling around him, there was still plenty of work to do when Richie Bresnan came to the crease with the score on 113-5.

Richie Bresnan struck an unbeaten 42 off 64 balls as he supported Hughes in an 88-run sixth wicket stand.

By the time Hughes was caught by Gary Fellows off the bowling of Muhammad Rammez for 101, Townville were on the brink of victory and they won with 6.2 overs to spare.

The Drakes Huddersfield League will have at least one representative in the semi-finals after Kirkburton defeated Wrenthorpe by 73 runs.

Kirkburton posted 183-9 from their 50 overs and then dismissed Wrenthorpe for 110 in 36 overs to secure their progress.

The last quarter-final between South Yorkshire outfit Whitley Hall and the Huddersfield League Premiership leaders will be played on Sunday June 25. The semi-final draw was due to take place last night (Wednesday) with ties scheduled for Sunday, July 9.