Woodlands seconds remain on course to retain Shield

Have your say

WOODLANDS Second team booked their place in the Priestley Shield quarter-finals with a thrilling 15-run win over New Farnley last Sunday.

Cieran Garner made a superb 119 not out, which included 14 fours, and shared a 129-run opening wicket stand with Liam Brearley (63).

Rob Medcalf struck an unbeaten 41 as Shield holders Woodlands posted 270-4.

New Farnley were undaunted by the target as Chris Sowden made 86 and shared a second-wicket stand of 114 with Aidan Langley (43).

Reece Thompson (75) looked to have New Farnley on course for victory but Woodlands held their nerve and Tom Clee (3-30) helped dismiss the vsitors for 255 in 49.2 overs.

Last season’s beaten finalists, Hanging Heaton, suffered a 15- run defeat in their derby clash with Batley.

Batting first, Batley were guided to 226 with Imran Patel scoring 64 and Vakas Mirza 41, while John Carruthers (3-22) and Jamie Baulk (3-41) were the best Heaton bowlers.

James Byrne (42) and Steve Bourne (37) shared an 88-run fourth-wicket stand, while Adeel Hafeez added 33 and Oliver Newton 27 but Heaton lost their last five wickets for eight runs and were 211 all out as Mirza followed up his batting deeds by taking 4-42.

Batley will visit Cleckheaton in the quarter-finals after they overcame East Ardsley by six wickets.

Sam Bailey picked up three wickets as East Ardsley were dismissed for 181 before Richard Noble (53) and Steven Noble (26) set the tone for the reply with a useful first wicket partnership.

Elliot Hallas (44no) and Joe Robinson (29no) steered Cleckheaton home with almost 10 overs to spare.

East Bierley eased into the last eight with a 149-run win over Methley.

Ross Monaghan (82), Liam Walsh (74) and Paul Ellis (47) helped East Bierley post 298-6 before James Higgins took 4-45 as Methley were bowled out for 149.

Priestley Shield quarter-finals (to be played on July 30): Woodlands v Azaad, Yeadon v Pudsey Congs, Cleckheaton v Batley, East Bierley v Bowling Old Lane.