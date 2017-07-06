Woodlands target place in Heavy Woollen Cup Final

Woodlands will bid to reach the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup final when they visit fellow Bradford Premier League side Townville on Sunday.

Woodlands won the famous trophy two seasons ago and will be determined to get another shot at glory but know they face a tough test away to the Castleford outfit.

All-rounder Mark Lawson is bidding to join an elite band of players who have won the Heavy Woollen Cup with three different clubs.

Lawson was man-of-the match when New Farnley defeated Hoylandswaine in last year’s final having previously captained Hanging Heaton to trophy glory in 2013.

It could prove a pivotal weekend in the Woodlands season as they face a trip to neighbours Cleckheaton in the Bradford Premier League on Saturday.

Tim Jackson returns to his former club with Woodlands lying third in the Premier Division table, 13 points behind leaders Hanging Heaton.

Woodlands edged out Pudsey Congs by one-run last week to keep in touch with the leaders and second placed Farsley.

Cleckheaton are struggling for form of late and that win for Woodlands helped keep the Moorenders just outside the relegation zone.

East Bierley moved above Cleckheaton into fourth-bottom following an impressive 39-run win over Lightcliffe last week and they will look to make further progress against inconsistent New Farnley.

Farnley dismissed Cleckheaton for just 86 in reply to their 232-7 last Saturday and also booked a Priestley Cup semi-final date against Methley with victory over Hanging Heaton on Sunday, but they had won just three league games before last weekend, and Bierley have shown their capabilities of rising to the challenge.

Scholes will look to maintain their 12-point lead at the top of Championship One when they travel to sixth placed Yeadon.

The leaders bounced back from their first defeat at the hands of Methley by beating local rivals Gomersal last week, although it wasn’t without a scare after they were bowled out for 106.

Second placed Wrenthorpe travel to Bankfoot, while third meet fourth when Methley host Morley.

Gomersal will have been disappointed to be bowled out for 47 having restricted Scholes to a mediocre total and they entertain lowly Ossett looking for a fourth win of the season.