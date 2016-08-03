Inspired Meadowlark announce Leeds gig

Fresh from playing numerous festivals Bristol soul-pop duo Meadowlark are set to embark on a UK headline tour throughout September and October - stopping at Headrow House, in Leeds on Monday, September 26.

Kate McGill and Dan Broadley have just released a captivating new single, ‘Quicksand’, which was inspired by a story posted on Humans of New York.

The emotive song - which can be found at https://youtu.be/ldtGfLbCE0w - was written after they were deeply moved by a story about a family working in a brick kiln in Pakistan. The pair weren’t the only ones moved by the words and photos of the HONY post, within mere days the story went on to fundraise more than $2 million for the charity working with families trapped in this situation.

McGill explains: “We were so heartbroken reading these stories. We get so swept up in our lives and forget how lucky we are on a daily basis.

“We wanted to acknowledge these incredibly brave people and all those who devote their lives to helping them.”

Released as a standalone single, ‘Quicksand’ swiftly follows the duo’s recent EP, ‘Paraffin’ and looks set to win Meadowlark more acclaim ahead of their forthcoming tour.