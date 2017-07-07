BREAKING: Wonderful Wonderful news for fans as The Killers announce album and UK tour including Yorkshire dates

Chart-topping American rock superstars The Killers will play a UK tour later this year including Leeds and Sheffield Arena shows to follow the release of new album, Wonderful Wonderful.

The Las Vegas band - whose chart smash hits include When You Were Young, Human, Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside - will play Leeds First direct Arena on Sunday, November 19 and Sheffield Arena on Saturday, November 25.

Full tour dates below and tickets for all shows go on general sale at 9am on Friday, July 14, it was announced today.

It follows a spectacular, hit-laden surprise set at Glastonbury which saw the band return to the festival for the first time since their 2007 Pyramid Stage headline show.

The tour will also come on the back of the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful, - their first in five years - and its announcement precedes the band’s sold out show in Hyde Park this Saturday, July 8.

All previous four albums, Hot Fuss (2004), Sam's Town (2006), Day & Age (2008) and Battle Born (2012), have topped the chart in the UK.

The Killers, regarded as one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, recently released the video for new single, The Man, the first taster of the new album. It was shot in and around Las Vegas and sees the band collaborate with the award-winning director Tim Mattia for the first time.

They are the most successful rock band to ever emerge from the state of Nevada, having sold an estimated 22 million records worldwide.

They have also achieved worldwide success as a live band, performing in over 50 countries and on six continents, headlining venues such as Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium.

Wonderful Wonderful is The Killers’ first album since 2012’s Battle Born. Recorded with the producer Jacknife Lee during album sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, the album is shaping up to be the band’s most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems that make The Killers one of the world’s biggest and most beloved rock bands.

The Killer announce UK tour

They have also released a B-sides and rarities compilation, Sawdust (2007); a live album, Live from the Royal Albert Hall (2009); a greatest hits album Direct Hits (2013); and a Christmas compilation Don't Waste Your Wishes (2016).

Brandon Flowers (lead vocals, keyboards) and Dave Keuning (guitar, backing vocals). Mark Stoermer (bass, backing vocals) and Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. (drums, percussion) would complete the current line-up of the band in 2002.[1]

Tickets for The Killers’ November shows, which begin in Birmingham on November 6 and culminate in two nights at London’s O2 Arena on November 27 and 28, go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 14, with pre-sales ahead of that to members of the band’s fanclub, The Victims, and for fans pre-ordering the new album from www.thekillersmusic.com

The Killers 2017 UK Tour Dates:

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena

Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena

Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena

Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena

Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena

Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

LINKS: www.thekillersmusic.com, www.instagram.com/thekillers, www.twitter.com/thekillers